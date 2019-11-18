Ex-lobbyist Marek Dalík granted conditional release from prison

Marek Dalík, a former lobbyist convicted of trying to solicit a bribe in connection with a military hardware contract while an advisor to the then prime minister has been granted conditional release from prison.
Dalík was sentenced to five years in prison for seeking a bribe of CZK 50 million from the US-owned Austrian arms maker Steyr in 2007 to smooth a deal for the Czech Army to buy its Pandur armoured personnel carriers.
The District Court in Znojmo on Monday conditionally released Dalik from prison with a probationary period of five years. He has served half of his prison term.
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary
15 years later – was ending military service right move for Czech Republic?