Ex-lobbyist Marek Dalík granted conditional release from prison

Brian Kenety
18-11-2019
Marek Dalík, a former lobbyist convicted of trying to solicit a bribe in connection with a military hardware contract while an advisor to the then prime minister has been granted conditional release from prison.

Dalík was sentenced to five years in prison for seeking a bribe of CZK 50 million from the US-owned Austrian arms maker Steyr in 2007 to smooth a deal for the Czech Army to buy its Pandur armoured personnel carriers.

The District Court in Znojmo on Monday conditionally released Dalik from prison with a probationary period of five years. He has served half of his prison term.

 
 
 
 
