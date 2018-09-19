Ex-Interior Ministry employees charged in Fujitsu Technology case

Four former senior Interior Ministry employees have been charged with circumventing the Public Procurement Act and mismanaging state property in connection to a contract with Fujitsu Technology on the licensing of Microsoft products amended in 2008.

In September 2016, a Prague court sentenced former deputy labour minister Vladimír Šiška to six years in prison for abuse of office for having signed a disadvantageous contract with Fujitsu Technology on a system for distributing social welfare benefits.

A former director of an Interior Ministry department, Miroslav Duda, had received a three-year sentence, suspended for five years, in that trial. He is among the four ex-employees against whom fresh charges have now been brought.