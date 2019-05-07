Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41

07-05-2019
The former international ice hockey goaltender Adam Svoboda has died at the age of 41. His death was confirmed by the club Pardubice, where he was a coach. The news website iDnes.cz reported that he had committed suicide.

Svoboda made 32 appearances for the Czech national team and collected at World Champion’s medal in Vienna in 2005. He played for Pardubice and several other, mainly Czech, clubs.

 
 
