Ex-health minister David Rath loses corruption case appeal

David Rath, a former health minister and regional governor sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for corruption, has lost an appeal to overturn the verdict. The Prague High Court of Appeal on Tuesday confirmed the guilt of Rath, who when governor of Central Bohemia seven years ago was arrested with millions of crowns on his person, which prosecutors said was a bribe for rigging public contracts.

Rath was accused of manipulating tenders for the reconstruction of Buštěhrad Castle in Kladno and an elite high school in Hostivice, as well as for purchasing equipment for a seniors’ home in Kladno and Central Bohemia hospitals. Ten others were indicted on related charges.