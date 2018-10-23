Ex-foreign minister: Prague should pull troops out of Afghanistan

A former Czech minister of foreign affairs, Lubomír Zaorálek, says the Czech Republic should gradually withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, as should other NATO members. He made the comment after the shooting dead of soldier Tomáš Procházka in the country on Monday.

Mr. Zaorálek told the news website Novinky.cz that deploying Czech troops to Afghanistan had cost a lot of money. He said it had been a mistake to enter the country, just as it had been wrong to go into Iraq.

Four Czech soldiers have died in Afghanistan in the last three months.