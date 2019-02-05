Ex-ANO MEPs to launch new liberal party

Two MEPs who ran as ANO candidates but later broke away from the party are setting up a new grouping named Hlas (Voice), iRozhlas.cz reported on Tuesday. Pavel Telička and Petr Ježek plan to run on its ticket in May’s European Parliament elections, the news site said.
Mr. Telička says that Hlas will also be launched as a liberal, pro-European party in the Czech Republic. The MEP says they are confident of meeting the deadline of 19 March for filing candidate lists for the European Parliament elections.
