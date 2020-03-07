Events marking 170th anniversary of birth of T.G. Masaryk

Events are being held in the Czech Republic on Saturday marking the 170th anniversary of the birth of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, the founder and first president of Czechoslovakia. President Miloš Zeman and Senate speaker Miloš Vystrčil will pay tribute to Masaryk at his tomb at Lány near Prague. A new exhibition on TGM will also be launched at a museum dedicated to him in Lány.

The hometown of the “president liberator”, Hodonín in Moravia, will hold events in his honour in the afternoon, including a gathering at a memorial to him attended by members of the Masaryk family.