Events mark 170th anniversary of birth of T.G. Masaryk

Events were held in the Czech Republic on Saturday marking the 170th anniversary of the birth of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, the founder and first president of Czechoslovakia. President Miloš Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Chamber of Deputies speaker Radek Vondráček and Senate speaker Miloš Vystrčil laid wreathes at Masaryk’s tomb at Lány near Prague. A new exhibition on TGM was also launched at a museum dedicated to him in the town.
The hometown of the “president liberator”, Hodonín in Moravia, held events in his honour, including a gathering at a memorial to him attended by members of the Masaryk family.
