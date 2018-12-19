Events held in Havel’s honour on seventh anniversary of death

Tributes were paid to the late Václav Havel in Prague on Tuesday evening on the seventh anniversary of his death. People lit candles and read from his writings at an event entitled A Candle for Václav Havel on the city’s Jungmannovo náměstí. A march in his honour from náměstí Václava Havla (Václav Havel Square) by the National Theatre to Prague Castle was also held, followed by speeches at the Castle.

The playwright and dissident led the Velvet Revolution in 1989 and served as president of Czechoslovakia and later the Czech Republic for 13 years.