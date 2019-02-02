Eva Samková wins world snowboard championship in Utah

Czech snowboard champion Eva Samková added a world championship snowboard cross title to her list of accomplishments on Friday as she triumphed in the women's Snowboard Cross final at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Solitude Utah, beating British rider Charlotte Bankes for the gold.

Gold medallist at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games and a two-time World Cup crystal globe winner, Samková took top spot in the qualifiers on Thursday before winning her quarter and semi-final heats on her way to the big final medal showdown.