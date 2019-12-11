EUSPA: Prague to host expanded EU space agency as of 2021

The new European Space Agency will be based in Prague from 2021 onwards, the Czech Ministry of Transport announced on Wednesday.

The agency will be created by extending the existing European GNSS Agency (GSA), which is already based in the Czech capital. It is currently mainly responsible for operating the Galileo satellite navigation system and employs 100 people.

The new agency – the European Union Agency for the Space Program (EUSPA) – will employ approximately 700 people. Apart from developing satellite telecommunications it will monitor the nearby surroundings of the Earth.

The EUSPA will also manage of Copernicus which, along with Galileo, have become global references in satellite positioning and earth observation, and the governmental satellite communications initiative Govsatcom.