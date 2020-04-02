EU’s top court: Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary broke EU law over refugee quotas

The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland violated EU law by refusing to take in asylum-seekers at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, the European Union’s top court ruled on Thursday.

By refusing to comply with the provisional and time-limited mechanism for the mandatory relocation of applicants for international protection, the three countries failed to fulfil their obligations under EU law, the court ruled.

The court said the three-member states had no right to cite safeguarding internal security or claim that the relocation program was dysfunctional, in refusing to comply.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice dealt with the case on the grounds of a complaint by the European Commission.