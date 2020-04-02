EU’s top court: Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary broke EU law over refugee quotas

The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland violated EU law by refusing to take in asylum-seekers at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, the European Union’s top court ruled on Thursday.
By refusing to comply with the provisional and time-limited mechanism for the mandatory relocation of applicants for international protection, the three countries failed to fulfil their obligations under EU law, the court ruled.
The court said the three-member states had no right to cite safeguarding internal security or claim that the relocation program was dysfunctional, in refusing to comply.
The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice dealt with the case on the grounds of a complaint by the European Commission.
Czech researchers develop top-grade respirator for 3D printing
“I am taking it minute by minute” – Foreigners in the Czech Republic on quarantine and being cut off from their families
Why Chinese masks destined for Italy were seized (not ‘stolen’) by Czech authorities
A mask-tree as a form of solidarity
Economist Tomáš Sedláček: A positive look at the coronavirus crisis