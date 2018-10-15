EU’s Juncker criticises CE state’s “scandalous” stance on refugees

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has criticized central European member states for refusing to accept mandatory quotas agreed in 2015 to take in refugees, and especially for rejecting his own proposal to at least host unaccompanied refugee children without families.

Juncker said in an interview with the French daily Le Monde published over the weekend that their stance was "scandalous" and failed to demonstrate even "basic solidarity" with other EU states.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš last month refused to even consider taking in 50 orphans from Syria but has since softened his stance.