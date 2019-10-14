EU’s future regional funding budget for Czechia to be 20 percent lower

The EU has so far promised to provide CZK 100 billion in funding through its Integrated Regional Operational Program between the years 2021 to 2027, a decrease of around one-fifth compared to the previous term, the minister of regional development, Klára Dostálová of ANO, told journalists on Monday. Meanwhile, the rate of national co-financing will increase from the current 15 percent to 30 percent. However, Ms. Dostálová said that negotiations are still ongoing.

In terms of overall funding the Czech Republic is expected to receive CZK 520 billion crowns, which is a 100 CZK billion increase to the current funding budget. The European Commission is asking for three-quarters of the funding to be put into the union wide Intelligent Europe and Green Europe programmes, the minister said.