Eurovia: order to stop work on D1 highway will cost millions

The state will have to cover the cost of a two-day postponement of reconstruction work on the D1 highway between Prague and Brno, the news site ihned reported, citing the Eurovia construction company working on the job.

The firm says the cost of withdrawing workers and technology from the given stretch of the highway at short notice last week would cost an additional several million crowns.

The order for the postponement came from the Road and Rail Directorate at the instigation of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in order to ease weekend traffic on the badly congested highway.

Critics say it was a purely populist move on the part of the prime minister and one that will cost taxpayers dearly.