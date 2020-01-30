Eurostat: Nearly 15 pct of Czech land organically farmed, twice EU average

The Czech Republic has among the highest percentage of organically farmed land in the European Union. EU statistical office data show 14.8 percent of Czech land is organically farmed, nearly twice the EU average of 7.5 percent.
Neighbouring Austria has the highest proportion at 24.1 percent, followed by Estonia at 20.6 percent and Sweden at 20.3 percent.
The EU country with the lowest percentage of organic farming is Malta at just 0.6 percent, followed by Romania at 2.4 percent and Bulgaria at 2.6 percent.
