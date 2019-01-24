Eurostat: Employed young Czechs least at risk of poverty among EU peers

Young working Czechs are the least at risk of falling into poverty in the European Union, according to data from the bloc’s statistical arm, Eurostat. Youth in Romania are most at risk, it said.

According to Eurostat, the percentage of employed people in the Czech Republic aged 18-24 who are at risk of poverty stood at just 1.5 percent in 2017. By comparison, the EU average was 11 percent.

A young person is at risk of poverty if their net income is less than 60 percent of the national average, according to the methodology of the EU statistical arm.

Apart from the average salary, the average size of families also factors into the calculations. In the Czech Republic, families typically have no more than two children.

Apart from the Czech Republic, only two other EU countries had rates below 5 percent: Slovakia (3.8 percent) and Finland (4.2 percent).

The highest proportion of young people aged 18-24 in work and at risk of poverty in 2017 was in Romania (28.2 percent), followed by Luxembourg (20.0 percent), Denmark (19.1 percent), Spain (19.0 percent) and Estonia (18.4 percent).