Eurostat : Czechs more satisfied with life than average EU citizens

Czechs are more satisfied with their lives than the average EU citizen, suggests a new poll released by the European Statistical Office, Eurostat, on Thursday. The survey asked people across the European Union aged 16 and over how satisfied they were overall with their lives on a scale from 9 to 10.
With an overall average of 8.1, inhabitants of Finland were the most satisfied with their lives in the EU, closely followed by Austrians, Danes and Poles. The Czech Republic finished in the tenth place with 7.5 points, just ahead of Germany, Spain and France. The average life satisfaction of EU residents increased from seven point in 2013 to 7.3 in 2018.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Cold War “king of Šumava” story brought to life in new film by Irish director
Prague’s UNESCO status questioned but authorities play down concerns