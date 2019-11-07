Eurostat : Czechs more satisfied with life than average EU citizens

Czechs are more satisfied with their lives than the average EU citizen, suggests a new poll released by the European Statistical Office, Eurostat, on Thursday. The survey asked people across the European Union aged 16 and over how satisfied they were overall with their lives on a scale from 9 to 10.

With an overall average of 8.1, inhabitants of Finland were the most satisfied with their lives in the EU, closely followed by Austrians, Danes and Poles. The Czech Republic finished in the tenth place with 7.5 points, just ahead of Germany, Spain and France. The average life satisfaction of EU residents increased from seven point in 2013 to 7.3 in 2018.