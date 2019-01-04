Eurostat: Czech hospital stays longest on average in whole EU

The average length of a hospital stay in the Czech Republic lasts some 9.6 days, the longest in the EU, according to a new study by the statistical agency Eurostat based on data from 2016.

Croatia came second with an average stay of 9.3 days.

In contrast, the two EU member states with the lowest average number of days spent in hospital were Bulgaria (at 5.3 days) and the Netherlands (at 4.5 days, excluding long-stay hospitals).

Eurostat noted, however, that if institutions providing long-term care are not included in the national figures, the average length of stay is likely to be underestimated.