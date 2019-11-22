European scientists petition Czech environment minister to improve nature protection

Scientists attending the Wild Europe international conference in Bratislava have petitioned the Czech minister of environment, Richard Brabec, to increase the level of nature protection in some parts of the Šumava National Park. They specifically name the Zhůrský mountain meadows with their precious flora and the Kvilda marshlands.

The protection zones, which afford different degrees of protection in different localities, were recently redrawn in all the country’s national parks and the changes made in the Šumava National Park have been highly controversial.

The international conference in Bratislava is attended by government ministers, Council of Europe representatives and conservation and forestry experts from around Europe.