European Parliament delegation arrives in Prague to investigate Czech PMs alleged conflict of interest

A group of European MEPs has arrived in the Czech Republic with the mission to investigate the facts surrounding Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ alleged conflict of interest and find out how Czech authorities deal with money from EU funds.

The delegation, led by the European Parliament’s Chair of the Committee on Budgetary Control Monika Hohlmeier, will be meeting with representatives from relevant Czech ministries as well as the head of the Supreme Audit Office until Friday. The MEPs earlier request to meet with Mr Babiš himself was declined by the Czech prime minister, who said it would not correspond to the professional nature of the delegation's visit.

Mr Babiš was found to still be in indirect control over his former business empire Agrofert through trust funds by an audit conducted on behalf of the European Commission last year.