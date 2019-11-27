European Parliament approves von der Leyen’s new commission with Jourová as vice-president

The European Parliament approved the new European Commission with an overwhelming majority on Wednesday. The vote means not only that the team in charge of the European executive branch has been established for the next five years, but it is also the first time that one of its vice-presidents, Věra Jourová, will be Czech. Ms Jourová, who is in charge of the values and transparency portfolio, tweeted shortly after the vote that this was “a strong signal that Europe is ready to take a leadership role in the current challenges”.
Her tweet echoed the speech by future commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said that Europe can shape the global order in a speech that put climate change and migration at the heart of her strategy.
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago tells the tale of Czech immigrants who helped build the city
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister