European Heritage Days underway

More than 800 heritage sites in the Czech Republic opened to the public free of charge within the European Heritage Days on Saturday.

Between now and September 15, people can visit hundreds of official heritage sites, but also many private and public buildings, such as town halls, churches, schools and residential houses, which are normally not accessible to the public.

The official opening of the European Heritage Days took place in the Renaissance style chateau in Litomyšl, which is celebrating 20 years since it was placed on the UNESCO World Heritage.

The Czech Republic joined the European Heritage Days, held at the initiative of the Council of Europe, in 1991.