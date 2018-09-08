European Heritage Days to open over 800 sites

More than 800 heritage sights in the Czech Republic will open to the public free of charge within the European Heritage Days, starting on Saturday.

Over the course of nine days, people will get the chance to see hundreds of official heritage sites, but also many private and public buildings, such as town halls, church institutions, schools and residential houses, which are normally not accessible to the public.

The Czech Republic joined the European Heritage Days, held at the initiative of the Council of Europe, in 1991. Over 200 municipalities joined the event this year, and some 300 events, including lectures, exhibitions and guided tours, are scheduled to take place.