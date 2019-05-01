European funds enabled Czech Republic to forge ahead with rail and road construction

Daniela Lazarová
01-05-2019
European Union funds helped build or modernize 975 kilometres or railroads and 495 kilometres of roads in the past 15 years, according to data released by the Czech Transport Ministry on Wednesday.

Subsidies from European structural funds channelled into road and rail development reached 12.2 billion euros or 325 billion crowns. The majority of these projects were part of the trans-European network (TEN-T).

 
 
