European court rules against Babiš in StB files case

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a petition taken by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš against Slovakia in a dispute centred on the files of the StB, the Communist-era secret police. Mr. Babiš says he is wrongfully listed as an agent of the StB in records held by Slovakia’s Nation’s Memory Institute, which administers such materials.

The Bratislava-born politician took legal action against the institute six years ago and Slovak courts initially found in his favour. However, the country’s Constitutional Court subsequently ruled against him and he then took the matter to Strasbourg.

Mr. Babiš said on Tuesday that he would continue to fight the allegation in Slovakia. He told reporters he would win in the end as he had never signed on to collaborate with the StB.