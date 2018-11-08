European Commission sees Czech economic growth at 3 percent

The European Commission has confirmed a slowdown in Czech economic growth. The Commission’s newly released macro-economic forecast sees GDP growth falling to 3 percent this year. In 2017 Czech economic growth stood at 4.3 percent.

The growth is expected to be driven mainly by growing domestic demand. According to the prognosis, Czech GDP should be at around 2.9 percent in 2019 and 2.6 percent in 2020.