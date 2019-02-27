European Commission points to growing regional divide in Czech Republic

The growth of the Czech economy provides the opportunity to deepen structural reforms, the European Commission advised Prague in its annual analysis of economic and social affairs in the Czech Republic. According to the commissions study data, the relatively low rate of social inequality and growing quality of life is masking a growing regional divide in the country.

Based on its findings, the commission advises focus should be put on investments in education and local innovations, while growth potential in the more backward regions of the country should be boosted by digital and transport infrastructure.