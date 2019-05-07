European Commission lowers Czech growth outlook to 2.6 percent

The European Commission has revised its outlook for the growth of the Czech economy this year downwards. It said on Tuesday that gross domestic product was likely to expand by 2.6 percent in 2019, down from the 2.9 percent it forecast in February.

The European Commission said it expected growth next year to reach 2.4 percent. Earlier this year it predicted a figure of 2.7 percent for 2020.

Officials also said they believed Czech unemployment would this year remain at 2.2 percent and would climb next year to 2.3 percent.