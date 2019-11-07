European Commission lowers Czech GDP growth outlook to 2.5 percent

The European Commission on Thursday revised its outlook for Czech economic growth for this year. In the newly released macro-economic forecast it sees the country’s gross domestic product growth falling to 2.5 percent.
The report expects growth next year to reach 2.2 percent. Earlier this year it predicted a figure of 2.5 percent for 2020.
