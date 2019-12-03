European Commission audit to be discussed in Chamber of Deputies on Thursday

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's ANO Party, which is currently the largest group in the lower-house of Czech Parliament, has agreed to discuss the European Commission audit, which allegedly finds Mr. Babiš in a conflict of interest, in the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday morning, the news site of Czech daily Deník N reports. The news follows the meeting of five opposition parties earlier in the day which agreed to push for the audit to be discussed at a plenary session of the Chamber.
It is as of yet unclear whether this will be a private or public discussion, since the audit is confidential.
