European Canoe Slalom Championships set for Prague in September

The European Canoe Slalom Championships will take place in Prague in September. The event was due to be held in London in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
The new venue at Prague’s Troja had been due to host the sport’s world championships between 18 and 20 September. However, the International Canoe Federation decided to put that event back to October, which the Czech organisers rejected.
Czech Republic ready to “normalize” travel with twenty European countries
June 1990: When Billy Bragg and Michael Stipe played Olomouc’s outdoor cinema
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
Free movement between Czechia, Austria and Hungary restored
State to waive small firms’ social security contributions in summer