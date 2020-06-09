Broadcast Archive

European Canoe Slalom Championships set for Prague in September

Ian Willoughby
09-06-2020
The European Canoe Slalom Championships will take place in Prague in September. The event was due to be held in London in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The new venue at Prague’s Troja had been due to host the sport’s world championships between 18 and 20 September. However, the International Canoe Federation decided to put that event back to October, which the Czech organisers rejected.

