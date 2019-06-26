euronews: CoE anti-corruption body singles out Czechia for low scores

The Council of Europe's anti-corruption body GRECO has singled out the Czech Republic for its low scores in its yearly report card, euronews reports.

GRECO President Marin Mrčela is quoted as saying the Czech Republic is in a so-called non-compliance procedure.

"In the last round, they received 16 recommendations, and none of them were implemented. No wonder the people are not happy," Mrčela said, referring to anti-government protests in Prague over the weekend that drew over 280,000 people.

Fifteen other countries, including Germany and France, also disregarded the Strasbourg-based human rights body's procedures. Hungary did not authorise the publishing of the GRECO report, an MEP told euronews.