Euro 2020: Czech Republic beat England 2:1 in qualifier at home

The Czech football team on Friday evening handed England their first major tournament qualifier defeat since 2009, by a score of 2:1 in the 2020 European Championship contest.

Captain Harry Kane gave England the lead in the fifth minute from the penalty spot, but Jakub Brabec leveled for the Czechs four minutes later.

The Czech substitute Zdeněk Ondrášek was the match-winner, with his first international goal, running on to Lukas Lukáš Masopust’s pass with five minutes left in the second half.

England had not lost a first qualification match since their loss to Ukraine in October 2009. The result puts the Czech Republic level on 12 points with Group A leaders England, albeit having played a game more.

More than 3,000 England fans had been expected to travel to Prague for the game at Slavia Prague stadium. Police detained dozens of soccer fans before the qualifier, and skirmishes broke out in at least two bars, police said.