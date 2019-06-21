EU Summit: Czechia among eastern states to derail 2050 climate target

The Czech Republic and three other post-Communist countries voted to stop the EU from adopting a clear long-term climate neutrality goal at the summit in Brussels on Thursday evening.

Along with Poland, Hungary and Estonia, the Czech Republic rejected a proposed carbon neutrality target for 2050, arguing against a concrete date. The measure will be taken up again in late October, at a summit that will be Jean-Claude Juncker's last as European Commission president.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said Thursday the EU should rather focus on short-term goals in accordance with the Paris Agreement set for 2030. He said the rejected proposal would endanger the Czech economy and jobs.