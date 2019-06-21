EU Summit: Czechia among eastern states to derail 2050 climate target

The Czech Republic and three other post-Communist countries voted to stop the EU from adopting a clear long-term climate neutrality goal at the summit in Brussels on Thursday evening.
Along with Poland, Hungary and Estonia, the Czech Republic rejected a proposed carbon neutrality target for 2050, arguing against a concrete date. The measure will be taken up again in late October, at a summit that will be Jean-Claude Juncker's last as European Commission president.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said Thursday the EU should rather focus on short-term goals in accordance with the Paris Agreement set for 2030. He said the rejected proposal would endanger the Czech economy and jobs.
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Embattled Czech PM launches counter-offensive to win over public in Agrofert dispute
“Let’s not hide the good places – let’s turn the bad places into good ones”: The Honest Guide guys discuss their new book and lots more
PwC report: Prague increasingly attractive for real estate investors