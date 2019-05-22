EU Ombudsman opens inquiry over release of info regarding PM Babiš, Agrofert

The European Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, has opened an inquiry into whether the EU authorities are withholding or delaying the release of information as regards a case involving Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO).

The investigation, which concerns important European Commission documents, was opened following an initiative by Czech senator Lukáš Wagenknecht (Pirate Party), the news site neovlivni.cz reports.

The site refers to correspondence between EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger and Mr Babiš and a request to audit on how the conglomerate Agrofert, which the billionaire Czech politician founded and placed in a trust after taking office, received European subsidies.

This inquiry, opened a few days ago, aims to determine whether the EC is refusing or delaying important information in this regard, and if so, why.

The Pirate Party said last week they plans to sue the EC for failing to decide on complaints over the alleged conflict of interests of Mr Babiš regarding EU subsidies to Agrofert.