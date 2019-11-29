EU negotiator for Brexit holds talks in Prague

Brussel's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier met with Czech deputies and senators in Prague on Friday to discuss the developments around Britain's expected departure from the EU, the head of the European Affairs Committee in the lower house Ondřej Benešík told the CTK news agency.

Barnier informed Czech lawmakers about the possible scenarios after the December parliamentary elections in Britain, saying Brussels was striving for the best possible deal with Britain and its fulfilment.

The talks also revolved around practical matters, such as the modification of contracts in air transport and consumer protection post-Brexit.