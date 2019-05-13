EU justice commissioner warns against attempts to manipulate European elections

EU Justice Commissioner Věra Jourová has warned against organized disinformation campaigns in the European elections, particularly manipulation from Russia.
In an interview for the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) Jourová said "we cannot allow that even in one member state the election results are tampered with by manipulation.”
The commissioner said these elections were “a fateful choice for Europe” and that organized disinformation campaigns from abroad were seeking to exploit current divisions in society. “Europe needs to be aware," Jourová said.
Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
Prague Uprising: How the last German-held capital fought for freedom
Thousands of Czechs join in street protests for independent judiciary