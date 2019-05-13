EU justice commissioner warns against attempts to manipulate European elections

EU Justice Commissioner Věra Jourová has warned against organized disinformation campaigns in the European elections, particularly manipulation from Russia.

In an interview for the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) Jourová said "we cannot allow that even in one member state the election results are tampered with by manipulation.”

The commissioner said these elections were “a fateful choice for Europe” and that organized disinformation campaigns from abroad were seeking to exploit current divisions in society. “Europe needs to be aware," Jourová said.