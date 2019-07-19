EU funds: Development Ministry to ask EC for more time to reply to PM Babiš audit

The Ministry for Regional Development will ask the European Commission to extend its deadline for replying to a draft report on Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s (ANO) alleged conflicts of interest when drawing EU funds.

The EU Commission's preliminary audit found Mr. Babiš to be in conflict of interest in connection his subsidies dispersed to the Agrofert conglomerate that he founded and was compelled under Czech law to place in a trust.

Brussels had set a deadline of 30 days to reply following the receipt of the Czech-language version of the draft, which the Ministry received last week. It received the English-language version in late May.