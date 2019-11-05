EU countries meeting in Prague to discuss post-Brexit cohesion policy

Representatives of 17 European Union countries are meeting in Prague on Tuesday to discuss the EU’s Cohesion Policy budget within the multi-annual financial framework for 2021–2027.
The Cohesion Policy aims to reduce social and economic disparities among the EU regions. The ‘Friends of Cohesion Summit’ is focused on the interests of the main recipients of such funding.
As part of the EU’s current seven-year budget, 20.5 billion euros has been allocated to the Czech Republic for cohesion policy.
Ahead of the Summit, the prime ministers of the Visegrád Group (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) also held talks. They are calling for no drop in cohesion policy despite Brexit.
