EU commissioner tells Czechs to consider benefits of EU membership and be more active

The 15th anniversary of the country’s membership in the EU on May 1st, is a good time to take stock of what the country has gained through membership, what it expects from it in the future and how it can contribute to the alliance, EU Commissioner for Justice Věra Jourová said in an interview for the ctk news agency.

Jourová, who is Czech, said she had the impression that once Czechs had gained membership in the EU they had become less active. She said the country should be more involved, more aware of the benefits of membership and better prepared to defend its interests.