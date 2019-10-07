EU commissioner for culture to discuss protection of cultural heritage in Prague

The outgoing European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Tibor Navracsics begins a two-day working visit to the Czech Republic on Monday.
His talks with Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek and other top officials are expected to focus on cultural heritage protection in the digital age.
At a similar meeting in Dublin in April, Navracsics pointed out that only about 10 percent of the European cultural heritage has been digitised so far and called for the need to push ahead with this task so as to make it available to the broad public.
Navracsics has been a member of the Jean-Claude Juncker Commission since 2014. Its mandate will expire at the end of the month.
How I became a Czech citizen
Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80
Czech festival honours ‘Good King’ Wenceslas, patron saint of beer (and Bohemia)
Karel Gott to get funeral with state honours as singer’s death is mourned at home and abroad
Savarin Palace in central Prague set for major renovation