EU auditors continue investigation of possible Babiš conflict of interest

European Union auditors have begun examining documents held in Prague by the State Agricultural Intervention Fund in connection with allegations of conflict of interest on the part of the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš of ANO, and the company Agrofert, which he placed in trust funds two years ago.

The audit should be completed by Friday. Similar controls began last week at the ministries of regional development and labour and social affairs. Critics say that Mr. Babiš is still able to influence Agrofert despite it being in trust funds. They also say that as prime minister he has influence over negotiations on the EU budget and the use of European funds in the Czech Republic.

The prime minister is facing criminal charges of abusing EU subsidies in connection with a hotel and conference centre near Prague. He denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a politically motivated campaign.