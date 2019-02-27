EU agency responsible for Galileo will expand in Prague

The European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) which runs the EU’s satellite navigation programmes will undergo an expansion at its headquarters in Prague. This will include hiring dozens of new staff and is likely to be a further boost to the Czech space industry. Representatives of the EU Commission, the European Parliament and individual member states agreed to proceed with the plan in Brussels on Tuesday. The exact amount for the GSA’s increased budget, which was proposed by the EU Commission last summer, is yet to be agreed upon.

Currently EU member states are responsible for a third of the world’s satellite production and their combined space industry currently employs nearly a quarter of a million people.