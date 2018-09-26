Ethnographer Eva Davidová, who documented Romani life, dead at 85

Brian Kenety
26-09-2018
Prominent ethnographer and sociologist Eva Davidová, who studied Romani culture, has died at the age of 85.

She had begun documenting the lives and traditions of Romani communities in what is today Slovakia in the 1950s and 1960s.

Over the four decades, Dr. Davidová collected thousands of photographs and sound recordings of Romani songs, traditional narratives and fairy tales.

 
 
 
 
 
