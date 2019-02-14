Ethics committee confirms plagiarism charges

Former Charles University vice-rector Martin Kovář is guilty of plagiarism, according to the ethics committee of the university’s philosophical faculty. The committee made the announcement at a meeting of the Academic Senate on Thursday.

Mr Kovář, who headed the institute of World History at the Philosophical Faculty, stepped down from the post at the end of last year following a complaint by several graduate students.

According to the committee, Mr Kovář has been publishing plagiarised texts for about twenty years and is therefore not qualified to hold the title of Professor.