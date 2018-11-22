Estonian PM in Prague for major digitalisation conference

Estonian prime minister Jüri Ratas arrives in Prague on Thursday to meet with his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš ahead of a conference on digitalisation, so-called eGovernment, and the single EU digital market.

The two leaders will also discuss the possible strengthening of cooperation between the Visegrad Group and the Baltic States and relations between the EU and Russia.

Estonia has been an early and effective adopter of digitalisation, earning it the nickname of “e-Stonia”, and Mr Ratas will share his country’s experiences at the conference on Friday.

According to a study by the consultancy McKinsey presented in Prague on Wednesday, Czech economic growth, now at 3.4 percent, could increase by a full percentage point if it pushes ahead with digitalisation.

McKinsey says high employment and consumer demand have been the main drivers of Czech GDP growth, but in the future automation and the adaption of new technologies will erase jobs.