Estonia replaces Czechia as most attractive CEE country for German investors

The Czech Republic is no longer the most attractive country in the Central and Eastern European region for German investors.

According to a survey by the German-Czech Chamber of Industry and Commerce released on Wednesday, Estonia now tops the list of 15 countries.

The Czech Republic, now ranked second, had held that spot for three consecutive years. Poland placed third.

The main contributors to the decline in attractiveness are a lack of qualified people and weak vocational education, investors surveyed said. Growing labour costs, lack of transparency in public procurement and corruption are also worrying.