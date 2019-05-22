Estimated 50,000 attend anti-Babiš protest on Wenceslas Square

The fourth in a weekly series of protests against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his appointment of Marie Benešová as justice minister took place in Prague on Tuesday evening. Whereas previous demonstrations were focused on Old Town Square the latest took place on the larger Wenceslas Square. Organisers Million Moments for Democracy said around 50,000 people had taken part.

As well as demanding the removal of Mrs. Benešová and the safeguarding of an independent judiciary, the protests’ organisers have called on Mr. Babiš to take part in a TV debate. He has refused to do so.

Million Moments for Democracy say unless their demands are met they will hold further demonstrations around the country next Tuesday and another one in Prague in a fortnight’s time.

Mr. Babiš appointed Mrs. Benešová as minister of justice days after police recommended he face trial for the alleged abuse of EU subsidies.