Ester Ledecká wins her first World Cup downhill

Czech skier Ester Ledecká secured her first World Cup win, by clinching the downhill at Lake Louise on Friday.

She crossed the finish line in 1:31.87, 0.35 seconds ahead of leader Corrine Suter of Switzerland, who was hoping to claim her first career World Cup victory. The 24-year-old Czech was wearing bib number 26 as she did in South Korea, where she famously captured the Olympic super-G.

The Olympic and world champion in Alpine snowboarding had a previous best Alpine skiing World Cup finish of seventh. She is the first Czech skier ever to win a World Cup downhill.