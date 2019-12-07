Broadcast Archive

Ester Ledecká wins her first World Cup downhill

Ruth Fraňková
07-12-2019
Czech skier Ester Ledecká secured her first World Cup win, by clinching the downhill at Lake Louise on Friday.

She crossed the finish line in 1:31.87, 0.35 seconds ahead of leader Corrine Suter of Switzerland, who was hoping to claim her first career World Cup victory. The 24-year-old Czech was wearing bib number 26 as she did in South Korea, where she famously captured the Olympic super-G.

The Olympic and world champion in Alpine snowboarding had a previous best Alpine skiing World Cup finish of seventh. She is the first Czech skier ever to win a World Cup downhill.

 
 
 
 
 
 
